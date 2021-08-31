Advertise
ATF: Chandler print shop explosion accidental, not criminal

Investigators "determined that the explosion was caused by an unintentional natural gas leak ignited by an independent ignition source."(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - The cause of an explosion at a Chandler strip mall print shop that seriously injured four men inside the building last week was accidental and not criminal, authorities said Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Gabriel Pinon, a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said in statement that “the findings by the ATF National Response Team and investigative partners determined that the explosion was caused by an unintentional natural gas leak ignited by an independent ignition source.”

Chandler police said a fuel-air mixture explosion occurred at the building around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.

Four men suffered second-degree burns to their hands, arms and legs including two brothers who own the print shop - 29-year-old Dillion Ryan and 39-year-old Andrew Ryan.

Police said 29-year-old Parker Milldebrandt was inside Platinum Printing at the time of the explosion and also was injured along with 58-year-old Glenn Jordan, who was inside the Eyeglass Repair business to the west of the print shop.

Dr. Kevin Foster, director of the Arizona Burn Center at Valleywise Health in Phoenix, said all four victims will need surgery and extended hospital stays but are expected to recover despite burns on up to 30% of their bodies.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

