Driver sentenced to 8 years for fatal DUI crash

(WCAX)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:04 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A judge handed down the maximum sentence of eight years in prison, along with 10 years probation, to Jose Chavez on Tuesday, Aug. 31 for the car crash that killed single mom Tiffany Shaw on July 3.

Chavez pleaded guilty to Aggravated Driving Under the Influence and Negligent Homicide on July 14. During his sentencing the judge took into account Chavez’ prior offenses, two misdemeanor domestic violence charges and a DUI just one month before the crash that killed Shaw.

Shaw’s family spoke at the sentencing and asked the judge for the maximum sentence for Chavez.

The family said they feel relief after the sentencing, but still want to remind people that this is what can happen when you drink and drive.

Chavez also gave a statement in court, saying he is remorseful and he knows he will have to deal with this for the rest of his life.

