FACT FINDERS: Is proof necessary for a vaccine exemption?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you are applying for a COVID vaccine exemption, do you need to provide proof?

If you work for a private business and your employer is requiring you to get the vaccine they need to provide you with reasonable medical or religious exemptions, according to state Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

However, if you apply for an exemption, can they require you to provide supporting documentation from either your doctor or a clergy member?

Jessica Post, Fennemore Craig Employment and Labor Practice Group Chair says, in general, if you are applying for a medical exemption your boss can request a doctor’s note. However, if you are applying for a religious exemption she says you do not need to do much more than attest to the fact that you are not to be vaccinated due to your sincerely held religious beliefs and identify the reason.

Each time a booster rolls out, will you need to apply for the exemption again? For the medical exemption, she says that would likely depend on your medical condition.

”Let’s say it’s something that’s a temporary condition that’s going to resolve itself and that’s why the person can’t get a vaccine, then perhaps once that condition resolves itself, then it makes sense for that employee to have a vaccine and be able to be vaccinated, ” Post said.

However, she says if your condition is one that is not going away there would be no need to ask for repeat notes.

As for the religious exemption, she says she does not see a reason why you would need to submit that information more than once unless you included some sort of language that suggested this was only a temporary issue.

