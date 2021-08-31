Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch in place today!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:14 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Increasing moisture from the remnants of Nora will push north into southern Arizona making for a soggy week with rain and storm chances possible day or night. Heavy rain and flash flooding will be the big concerns with a flash flood watch in place from 11am Tuesday through 5am Thursday. Daytime highs will also plummet into the mid-80s. A more typical monsoon set up will be in place for the weekend with highs back in the 90s.

TUESDAY: Flash flood watch in place at 11AM. 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. Storm chances go up overnight.

TONIGHT: 80% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Flash flood watch in place. 70% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Flash flood watch expires at 5am. 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

