New one-acre, ADA accessible dog park opening in Tucson

Tucson dog owners can rejoice as a new dog park will open in the city.(City of Tucson)
By Mary Coleman
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson dog owners can rejoice as a new dog park will open in the city.

The public is invited to the grand opening of the new park located at Anza Park (1000 N. Stone Ave) on Friday September 10th, at 11 a.m. This will become the city’s eighth dog park.

The 1 acre off-leash area has two separate fenced in areas. One will be for larger dogs over 30 pounds and one will be for smaller dogs under 30 pounds.

City officials say other amenities include tables and benches, ADA accessible walkways and gates, waste dispensers and drinking fountains.

If you plan on attending the grand opening, officials say masks are required.

