PREVIEW: Do southern Arizona schools have enough nurses to battle delta variant?

By Valerie Cavazos
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With delta variant case numbers rising, schools across southern Arizona are grappling with responding to the virus.

School nurses play a critical role in that response.

But are there enough nurses to ensure schools are doing the best they can to keep kids safe?

KOLD Chief Investigator Valerie Cavos is digging into the numbers to find out.

Catch Valerie’s story at 6 p.m. tonight. You can watch it live at www.kold.com/live or check this story later tonight.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

