58 pregnant cows found dead, reward offered for information in the case

Of the 80 surviving cows, at least 15 have aborted their calves.
By Rachel Tucker and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) – A $40,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons potentially responsible for killing 58 pregnant cows.

Maj. Jason Falk, an investigator with the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office, outlined the case during a news conference, KVLY-TV reported.

Falk explained 58 pregnant cows were found dead in a pasture leased for grazing on July 29.

Investigators say the deaths do not appear to be from natural causes.

Veterinarian and livestock stewardship specialist Dr. Gerald Stokka said that lightning; anthrax; blue-green algae; clostridial disease; lead poisoning; lack of water; and naturally occurring nitrate toxicity were ruled out as factors.

Of the 80 surviving cows, at least 15 have aborted their calves.

Falk said the case could be connected to two separate fires on the ranch in April that destroyed over 2,000 bales, valued at nearly $200,000.

Anyone with information about the cow deaths is encouraged to call the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Department’s tip line at (701) 251-6232. You can also contact NDSA Deputy Brand Inspector Fred Frederikson at (701) 290-3993, or Northrop at (701) 390-2975.

Copyright 2021 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

