Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

9-year-old boy killed in fire blamed on scooter charger

New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said a 9-year-old boy died in the fire.
New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said a 9-year-old boy died in the fire.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:30 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old boy was killed and more than a dozen people were injured in a fire caused by an electric scooter that was charging overnight.

New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Wednesday that firefighters worked “heroically” to remove 14 people from the Queens building where the fire started at around 2 a.m.

But he said that “unfortunately,” a 9-year-old boy died in the fire. Nigro said the boy’s father suffered burns trying to save his son.

The other people rescued from the fire were treated for smoke inhalation.

Nigro said e-bikes and e-scooters should never be charged overnight when people are sleeping.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced in fatal DUI crash
Driver sentenced to 8 years for fatal DUI crash
The KOLD First Alert Weather team has issued an Action Day for Wednesday due to the potential...
ACTION DAY: Flash flood watch in effect through late Wednesday
Pima County is urging residents to be ready if the Canada del Oro wash floods.
Canada del Oro wash may flood
Authorities say they found four assault rifles hidden around a truck headed to Mexico on...
CBP: Assault weapons, ammunition seized at entry port in downtown Nogales
In the last 30 days, parts of Tucson have received between two and even ten inches of rain...
Where monsoon water goes after heavy rains

Latest News

Gray Television, Inc. announced Wednesday that all of its television stations, including KOLD...
KOLD News 13, other Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts
The Louisiana State Police released images Tuesday of Hurricane Ida damage along I-55 near the...
In Ida’s aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana
Police: Body recovered from canal in Phoenix; Not identified
The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Official reports progress in defending Lake Tahoe from fire