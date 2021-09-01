Body found in Graham County; No name or cause of death yet

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in Graham County in southeastern Arizona.

County sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to an area north of the old Geronimo store on Tuesday afternoon about a body being found.

They said the unidentified body appears to be a male and there are no apparent signs of the possible cause of death.

The body was taken to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

