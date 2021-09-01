Body found in Graham County; No name or cause of death yet

Advertise
Authorities found the body of a male near a Graham County store.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:18 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in Graham County in southeastern Arizona.

County sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to an area north of the old Geronimo store on Tuesday afternoon about a body being found.

They said the unidentified body appears to be a male and there are no apparent signs of the possible cause of death.

The body was taken to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

