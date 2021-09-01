Canada del Oro wash may flood

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Flooding in the Canada del Oro wash is expected to escape the banks, the Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Pima County Regional Flood Control District said late Tuesday, Aug. 31.

County officials say flooded homes and hazardous road conditions are possible.

Residents are urged to have an emergency response plan in place and to be ready to follow it.

Anyone who feels they are in danger is encouraged to call 911.

