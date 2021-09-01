Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Canada del Oro wash may flood

Pima County is urging residents to be ready if the Canada del Oro wash floods.
Pima County is urging residents to be ready if the Canada del Oro wash floods.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:02 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Flooding in the Canada del Oro wash is expected to escape the banks, the Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Pima County Regional Flood Control District said late Tuesday, Aug. 31.

County officials say flooded homes and hazardous road conditions are possible.

Residents are urged to have an emergency response plan in place and to be ready to follow it.

Anyone who feels they are in danger is encouraged to call 911.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday before big changes roll in Tuesday.
ACTION DAYS: Flash flood watch in effect through late Wednesday
Tucson family learns home is in a 100-year flood zone.
Tucson family ‘terrified every time it rains’ after home floods
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war
Authorities say they found four assault rifles hidden around a truck headed to Mexico on...
CBP: Assault weapons, ammunition seized at entry port in downtown Nogales
Driver sentenced to 8 years for fatal DUI crash

Latest News

Sept. 18 is slated to become "National eegee's Day" in honor of the chain's 50th year in...
eegee’s hits 50th year in September
An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights" takes off from the...
Navy helicopter crashes in ocean off Southern California
KOLD News at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 31
KOLD News at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31
Pima County COVID cases may plateau
Pima County cases plateau, but pediatric cases are surging