eegee’s hits 50th year in September

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson staple is getting to celebrate 50 years in business next month.

According to news release, the Tucson-based fast food chain plans to host a concert, Vibees Live, at HighWire Lounge on Sept. 18. The concert will have four live performances and a DJ set. There will also be merchandise and a “teekee” bar, which will serve cocktails made with eegee’s.

eegee’s also plans to coin Sept. 18 as “National eegee’s Day.”

Starting Sept. 1, costumers can win prizes like a free eegee’s catering package, free eegee’s for a year, a $1 off eegee’s meal or a free small eegee with the purchase of a specialty French fry and eegee.

eegee’s started in 1971 as a vending truck that sold frozen lemon drinks, or “eegees,” at events in Tucson. Now, the chain has 29 locations across the state.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.