eegee's hits 50th year in September

Sept. 18 is slated to become "National eegee's Day" in honor of the chain's 50th year in...
Sept. 18 is slated to become "National eegee's Day" in honor of the chain's 50th year in business.(Source: Wikimedia Commons)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:46 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson staple is getting to celebrate 50 years in business next month.

According to news release, the Tucson-based fast food chain plans to host a concert, Vibees Live, at HighWire Lounge on Sept. 18. The concert will have four live performances and a DJ set. There will also be merchandise and a “teekee” bar, which will serve cocktails made with eegee’s.

eegee’s also plans to coin Sept. 18 as “National eegee’s Day.”

Starting Sept. 1, costumers can win prizes like a free eegee’s catering package, free eegee’s for a year, a $1 off eegee’s meal or a free small eegee with the purchase of a specialty French fry and eegee.

eegee’s started in 1971 as a vending truck that sold frozen lemon drinks, or “eegees,” at events in Tucson. Now, the chain has 29 locations across the state.

