FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monsoon sticks around through the weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We saw quite a bit of rain overnight leaving us with wet roadways this morning! Storm chances are highest east of Tucson today with temperatures well below average in the 70s and 80s. Flash flood watch stays in place through 5AM Thursday. A more typical monsoon set-up returns for the holiday weekend with highs back in the 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

