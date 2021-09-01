Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center suspends cat adoptions, turn-ins

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center has suspended cat viewing, adoptions, and owner turn-ins until further notice.

According to a news release, this is so the center can contain cases of an upper respiratory infection affecting some of the cats in its care.

Dog viewing, adoptions, and turn-ins will continue as usual.

“Please be patient as we take precautions to limit the spread of this upper respiratory infection to ensure we can resume cat adoptions as soon as possible,” Animal Care Supervisor c said.

Residents can also still take advantage of the “Dog Days of Summer Adoption Special” that is running through Sept. 30, which reduces the dog adoption fee from $75 to $50. The fee includes sterilization, the first set of vaccinations, a complete physically exam, a city dog license, and a microchip implant at no additional charge.

The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is located at 6799 E. Highway 90 . It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, call (520)-458-4151.

