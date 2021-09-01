Advertise
Police: Body recovered from canal in Phoenix; Not identified

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say a body has been recovered from a canal in west Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say crews responded Monday morning, Aug. 30, and realized it was a recovery and not a rescue.

Fire crews worked with Phoenix police to remove the body from the canal.

The victim has not yet been identified, and the gender of the body was not immediately released.

Police say there was no trauma on the body that would have caused the death. An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

