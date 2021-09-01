Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Tucson family claims county declined pursuing charges after toddler was injured in hit-and-run

Family seeks justice for Catalina Rodriguez
Family of toddler seeking justice
Family of toddler seeking justice(KOLD News 13)
By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:54 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The family of Catalina Rodriguez, a toddler left fighting for her life after a in a hit-and-run in Tucson’s southside, is seeking justice and answers after they say their case was dropped.

A driver struck two-year-old Catalina, her pregnant mother and grandpa in a crosswalk and fled the scene on April 16.

“He didn’t even break to see what happened, he just kept moving,” said Theresa Hernandez, Catalina’s grandma.

Hernandez says one quarter of the little girl’s brain had to be removed. Catalina was finally able to come home about one month ago.

“They see their sister laying in the bed everyday unable to move, talk or cry. Barely any movement, it’s hard,” Theresa Hernandez said.

She says doctors have warned Catalina may not make it to adulthood. The family is demanding justice and claims the Pima County Attorney’s Office has declined to pursue charges against the vehicle owner.

“He’s out there enjoying his life. He gets to wake up and eat breakfast and see his children everyday. My granddaughter is never going to get that chance. He’s just walking out there. I want justice,” Theresa Hernandez said.

She says charges aren’t being filed because no evidence was found to put the driver inside the vehicle at the time of the hit-and-run. KOLD News 13 reached out to the county attorney’s office who declined to comment on the case Wednesday.

“We’re just asking everyone support us in this. We want to make sure this doesn’t happen in the future again to another family as it has broken our family and hurt our family,” said Paul Hernandez, Catalina’s uncle.

The family is now seeking answers and has no plans of stopping until they see justice for Catalina. A peaceful rally will be held for Catalina on Friday, Sept. 3. The family is asking the community to wear purple, which is Catalina’s favorite color.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced in fatal DUI crash
Driver sentenced to 8 years for fatal DUI crash
The National Weather Service in Tucson has canceled the flash flood watch for southern Arizona,...
UPDATE: Flash flood watch for southern Arizona canceled
Pima County is urging residents to be ready if the Canada del Oro wash floods.
Canada del Oro wash may flood
In the last 30 days, parts of Tucson have received between two and even ten inches of rain...
Where monsoon water goes after heavy rains
Authorities say they found four assault rifles hidden around a truck headed to Mexico on...
CBP: Assault weapons, ammunition seized at entry port in downtown Nogales

Latest News

UPDATE: Authorities investigating suspicious death in remote area near Green Valley
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Weather slows California wildfire, but flames keep moving
Ducey signed a law allowing tribal regalia at graduation ceremonies.
New law preserves Native American regalia at graduation ceremonies
Tucson Medical Center became the second treatment center nationwide in January to focus solely...
Gov. Ducey grants $60 million to hospital staffing, monoclonal treatments