Tucson Symphony Orchestra to require masks, proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for audience members

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:06 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As it resumes live concerts this month, the Tucson Symphony Orchestra is requiring new health and safety protocols from its audience.

Beginning with the opening concert at Tucson Music Hall on Sept. 24, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of the performance, supported by valid photo identification, will be required of all audience members. TSO encourages its audience to upload a photo of their vaccine card or use an app to store it on their phone.

Audience members will also be required to wear a mask throughout the performance.

As part of a wider set of protocols, TSO requires all musicians, staff, contractors and ushers to be fully vaccinated as well. TSO management, in consultation with its stakeholders, will continue to refine, improve and update these protocols.

Ticketholders who have not yet become fully vaccinated can call the TSO Box Office at (520) 882-8585 to move their credit to future performances.

TSO encourages everyone to be vaccinated and to follow the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and the Pima County Health Department.

