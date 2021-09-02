Arizona to open Jedd Fisch era in Las Vegas against BYU

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats (0-0) kick off the 2021 season under new head coach Jedd Fisch on Saturday, Sept. 4 in Las Vegas against BYU (0-0).

The game at Allegiant Stadium, the 65,000-seat home of the NFL Raiders, will be broadcast on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. MST.

Arizona holds a record of 12-11-1 overall vs. BYU, but the Cougars have won the last two games. The last time Arizona beat BYU was in Las Vegas at the 2008 Las Vegas Bowl.

Fisch said Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer will share the quarterback duties in Saturday’s game. Cruz, who arrived on campus for spring ball, will be making his first official appearance for Arizona. Plummer played in three games last season with one start against Colorado.

Arizona is looking to snap its 12-game losing streak. The Wildcats last won, 35-30, against Colorado on Oct. 5, 2019.

Fisch has a record of 1-1 after being named the interim head coach at UCLA for two games in 2017. He had been coaching in the NFL with the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams for three seasons before coming to Arizona.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.