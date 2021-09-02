Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Cobb drops candidacy for treasurer to work for dental group

Rep. Regina Cobb
Arizona Rep. Regina Cobb(azleg.gov)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:14 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) - State Rep. Regina Cobb has dropped out of the race for the Republican nomination for state treasurer because she is taking a new job as executive director of the Arizona Dental Association.

Cobb announced her candidacy for treasurer in July but this week pulled out of the race and endorsed another Republican, state Rep. Jeff Weninger of Chandler.

Cobb, a Kingman resident who was a practicing dentist until December 2019, said she changed her plans when she learned she would get the association job.

Cobb plans to finish her House term and take an unpaid leave of absence from the dental association during the 2022 legislative session to focus on lawmaking.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Mother turns herself in
Sierra Vista mother turns herself in following indictment in son’s death
Family of toddler seeking justice
Tucson family claims county declined pursuing charges after toddler was injured in hit-and-run
Pima County is urging residents to be ready if the Canada del Oro wash floods.
Canada del Oro wash may flood
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Ronald Carpenter, of Green Valley, is facing a charge...
UPDATE: Green Valley man jailed after death of his wife
FACT FINDERS: Variant Mu
FACT FINDERS: There’s a new variant of COVID-19

Latest News

This Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 photo made available by NASA shows the first rock sample for...
NASA’s newest Mars rover snags 1st rock sample for return
Charles Lyon is described as white, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 177 pounds, with brown hair and...
UPDATE: Rangers scale back search for Texas man missing at Grand Canyon
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
Biden blasts high court failure to block Texas abortion curb
Opening This Week, Thursday, Sept. 2
Opening This Week, Thursday, Sept. 2