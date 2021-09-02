Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Divided Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion law in place

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:25 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - A deeply divided Supreme Court is allowing a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in force, stripping most women of the right to an abortion in the nation’s second-largest state.

The court voted 5-4 early Thursday to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others that sought to block enforcement of the law that went into effect Wednesday.

The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and before most women know they’re pregnant.

“In reaching this conclusion, we stress that we do not purport to resolve definitively any jurisdictional or substantive claim in the applicants’ lawsuit. In particular, this order is not based on any conclusion about the constitutionality of Texas’s law, and in no way limits other procedurally proper challenges to the Texas law, including in Texas state courts,” the court said in the unsigned order.

Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Stephen Breyer, Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Elena Kagan dissented.

Texas lawmakers wrote the law to evade federal court review by allowing private citizens to bring civil lawsuits in state court against anyone involved in an abortion, other than the patient. Other abortion laws are enforced by state and local officials, with criminal sanctions possible.

After a federal appeals court refused to allow a prompt review of the law before it took effect, the measure’s opponents sought Supreme Court review.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced in fatal DUI crash
Driver sentenced to 8 years for fatal DUI crash
The National Weather Service in Tucson has canceled the flash flood watch for southern Arizona,...
UPDATE: Flash flood watch for southern Arizona canceled
Pima County is urging residents to be ready if the Canada del Oro wash floods.
Canada del Oro wash may flood
In the last 30 days, parts of Tucson have received between two and even ten inches of rain...
Where monsoon water goes after heavy rains
UPDATE: Authorities investigating suspicious death in remote area near Green Valley

Latest News

In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, Sarah Gonzalez of New York, a Nurse Practitioner, displays a...
Ask for COVID vaccine proof, face a $5,000 fine in Florida
Vaccine mandate push back
County to vote on vaccine mandate for medical workers
Gray Television, Inc. announced Wednesday that all of its television stations, including KOLD...
KOLD News 13, other Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts
Mother turns herself in
Sierra Vista mother turns herself in following indictment in son’s death