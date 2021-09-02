FIRST ALERT FORECAST: daily rain chances through Labor day!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Trough ejects to the northeast, slightly drier air moves into Arizona. Storms are still possible mainly over the high terrain. Flash flood risk has lowered for now. More typical monsoonal pattern returns with daily chances for afternoon storms through the holiday weekend. Daytime temperatures will warm to the low to mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

