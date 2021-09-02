Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: daily rain chances through Labor day!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:21 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Trough ejects to the northeast, slightly drier air moves into Arizona. Storms are still possible mainly over the high terrain. Flash flood risk has lowered for now. More typical monsoonal pattern returns with daily chances for afternoon storms through the holiday weekend. Daytime temperatures will warm to the low to mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother turns herself in
Sierra Vista mother turns herself in following indictment in son’s death
Pima County is urging residents to be ready if the Canada del Oro wash floods.
Canada del Oro wash may flood
Family of toddler seeking justice
Tucson family claims county declined pursuing charges after toddler was injured in hit-and-run
UPDATE: Authorities investigating suspicious death in remote area near Green Valley
The National Weather Service in Tucson has canceled the flash flood watch for southern Arizona,...
UPDATE: Flash flood watch for southern Arizona canceled

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, September 2nd
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, September 2nd
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily rain chances through Labor Day
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Weather slows California wildfire, but flames keep moving
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2021