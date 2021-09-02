Former Hacienda Healthcare caregiver pleads guilty to sex abuse charges

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A former caregiver with Hacienda Healthcare has pled guilty to sexual abuse after a patient in a vegetative state became pregnant and gave birth in late December 2018.

Nathan Sutherland, the former caregiver, pleaded guilty Thursday morning on sexual and vulnerable adult abuse charges. Sutherland was arrested after police conducted a DNA test showing that he was the father of the patient’s baby. The patient was in the facility due to a near-drowning incident that left her in a vegetative state. She gave birth to a baby, but the staff was unaware that she was pregnant.

According to doctors, a baby can still fully develop inside a woman in a vegetative state. Arizona’s Family’s Briana Whitney spoke with Dr. Greg Marchard when the case broke. Marchand said it’s a miracle there were no severe complications with the delivery since the patient could not help push the baby out.

The former CEO of Hacienda Healthcare, Bill Timmons, also pled guilty to two counts of felony fraud earlier this year. Timmons and his Chief Financial Officer, Joseph O’Malley, were accused of being involved in what the Attorney General’s Office described as “an elaborate white-collar fraud scheme that bilked Arizona taxpayers out of millions of dollars.”

Sutherland’s next court date is scheduled on Oct. 4, with his sentencing set for Nov. 4.

