TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A short-lived funnel cloud was seen over the Sonoita area on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

According to a report from the National Weather Service office in Tucson, the funnel cloud is estimated to have formed around 5:20 p.m.

The funnel cloud was reported by the public via photos and videos and on Twitter.

