Picture Rocks residents push back against proposed RV park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rural residents are putting up roadblocks on a proposed RV park. Many who live in the Picture Rocks community are saying “no” to a private company that’s looking to rezone 75-acres of land. It’s close proximity to Saguaro National Park makes it an ideal spot for visitors. Plans include a clubhouse, pool, spa, pickleball court and 200 RV spots.

Proposed RV Park in Picture Rocks (Pima County)

A petition to stop the project has received more than 300 signatures. A handmade sign on the southeast side of the lot directs people to call Pima County Development Services. Principal Planner, Mark Holden, says the county has received more than 100 emails from concerned residents.

“We are hearing about traffic, we are hearing about the condition of Picture Rocks Road and Tula Lane, we are hearing about the loss of desert and wildlife habitat,” Holden said.

The landowner was set to go before the Planning and Zoning Commission on August 25. However, after seeing the backlash, the applicant asked for a one-month continuance and scheduled a neighborhood meeting. The proposal will now go before Planning and Zoning on September 29. Planning and Zoning will then make a recommendation to the Pima County Board of Supervisors; who will make the ultimate decision.

Holden told KOLD News 13 the lot is currently zoned for 48 one-acre properties. If it becomes fully developed with homes, he says about 30 acres of land would be set aside for washes and open desert.

“Because they are in what’s called the ‘Conservation Land System,’ if they get to the rezoning, they are going to have to provide two thirds of the property as natural space,” said Holden. “On a 75-acre parcel, they are going to have to set aside 50 [acres] of it.”

Plans for Proposed RV Park (Pima County)

County officials say they are taking residents’ concerns into consideration.

The applicant will need to provide a “site analysis” looking at traffic issues and water usage.

KOLD News 13 reached out to T and T Engineering; which is representing the landowner, and has not heard back yet.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.