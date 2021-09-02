Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

PREVIEW: Minimum wage increase impacting staffing for southern Arizona school districts

The minimum wage increase is impacting how school districts in southern Arizona are spending...
The minimum wage increase is impacting how school districts in southern Arizona are spending pandemic relief funds.(KOLD News 13)
By Valerie Cavazos
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The minimum wage increase is impacting how school districts in southern Arizona are spending pandemic relief funds.

KOLD Chief Investigative Reporter Valerie Cavazos has been reporting on how our districts are spending their share of the federal relief dollars, known as ESSER funds.

Now, Valerie is looking into how the pay increase will impact the number of jobs at schools and what will happen when the money runs out.

Catch her report tonight at 6 p.m. You can watch it live at www.kold.com/live or come back to this story later tonight.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Ronald Carpenter, of Green Valley, is facing a charge...
UPDATE: Green Valley man jailed after death of his wife
Family of toddler seeking justice
Tucson family claims county declined pursuing charges after toddler was injured in hit-and-run
Mother turns herself in
Sierra Vista mother turns herself in following indictment in son’s death
FACT FINDERS: Variant Mu
FACT FINDERS: There’s a new variant of COVID-19
Pima County is urging residents to be ready if the Canada del Oro wash floods.
Canada del Oro wash may flood

Latest News

Arizona to open Jedd Fisch era in Las Vegas against BYU
Former Hacienda Healthcare caregiver pleads guilty to sex abuse charges
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll tops 25 after Ida remnants slam stunned Northeast
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
Biden blasts high court failure to block Texas abortion curb