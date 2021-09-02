Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Risas Dental and Braces to offer free dental treatment on Labor Day

(Risas Dental and Braces)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Doctors and staff from Risas Dental and Braces will provide free dental treatment at their annual “Labor of Love” event from 8 a.m. to noon on Labor Day.

On Sept. 6, patients can select from one of the four free services that are being offered:

  • Basic teeth cleaning
  • Cavity filling
  • Tooth extraction
  • Complete exam with X-Rays

The participating Tucson locations include:

Treatment will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Patients are encouraged to get in line early because treatment will be limited up to 70 patients at each office. No appointments are required.

In addition to the services, staff will provide consultations for braces and schedule follow-up services as needed.

“Labor of Love further supports our commitment to make dental care accessible and affordable to the Tucson community,” said Jeff Adams, CEO of Risas Dental and Braces. “Your oral health has a huge impact on your overall health and wellbeing. We know the last year and half has been hard on our patients, but we hope to bring smiles back this year.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced in fatal DUI crash
Driver sentenced to 8 years for fatal DUI crash
The National Weather Service in Tucson has canceled the flash flood watch for southern Arizona,...
UPDATE: Flash flood watch for southern Arizona canceled
Pima County is urging residents to be ready if the Canada del Oro wash floods.
Canada del Oro wash may flood
In the last 30 days, parts of Tucson have received between two and even ten inches of rain...
Where monsoon water goes after heavy rains
Authorities say they found four assault rifles hidden around a truck headed to Mexico on...
CBP: Assault weapons, ammunition seized at entry port in downtown Nogales

Latest News

In roll racing, competitors roll onto the drag strip instead of starting from a complete stop.
Street Warriorz brings ‘Fast and Furious’ experience to Tucson Dragway
Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center suspends cat adoptions, turn-ins
Gray Television, Inc. announced Wednesday that all of its television stations, including KOLD...
KOLD News 13, other Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts
A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
LOOKING FOR WORK? These companies are hiring in southern Arizona