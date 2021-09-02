Risas Dental and Braces to offer free dental treatment on Labor Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Doctors and staff from Risas Dental and Braces will provide free dental treatment at their annual “Labor of Love” event from 8 a.m. to noon on Labor Day.

On Sept. 6, patients can select from one of the four free services that are being offered:

Basic teeth cleaning

Cavity filling

Tooth extraction

Complete exam with X-Rays

The participating Tucson locations include:

Treatment will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Patients are encouraged to get in line early because treatment will be limited up to 70 patients at each office. No appointments are required.

In addition to the services, staff will provide consultations for braces and schedule follow-up services as needed.

“Labor of Love further supports our commitment to make dental care accessible and affordable to the Tucson community,” said Jeff Adams, CEO of Risas Dental and Braces. “Your oral health has a huge impact on your overall health and wellbeing. We know the last year and half has been hard on our patients, but we hope to bring smiles back this year.”

