Sentinel Peak Park to close for repairs Sept. 13-27
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sentinel Peak Park will be closed from Sept. 13-27 to all traffic while crews work to repair the rock structure of the “A” on the mountain.
No vehicular, bicycle, or pedestrian traffic will be allowed past the lower parking lot.
Once the mountain reopens on Saturday, Sept. 28, the City of Tucson will be implementing new operating hours:
Park Hours
Open sunrise to sunset
Vehicle Access
Monday: No vehicle access
Tuesday-Thursday: 2 p.m. to sunset
Friday-Sunday: 11 a.m. to sunset
