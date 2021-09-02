Advertise
Sentinel Peak Park to close for repairs Sept. 13-27

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sentinel Peak Park will be closed from Sept. 13-27 to all traffic while crews work to repair the rock structure of the “A” on the mountain.

No vehicular, bicycle, or pedestrian traffic will be allowed past the lower parking lot.

Once the mountain reopens on Saturday, Sept. 28, the City of Tucson will be implementing new operating hours:

Park Hours

Open sunrise to sunset

Vehicle Access

Monday: No vehicle access

Tuesday-Thursday: 2 p.m. to sunset

Friday-Sunday: 11 a.m. to sunset

