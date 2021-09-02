Advertise
Sierra Vista mother turns herself in following indictment in son’s death

Mother turns herself in(Courtesy: Raymond Hop)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:07 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Sierra Vista Police say Alysha Hop is in custody after turning herself in this evening.

Hop was on the run after being indicted for allegedly killing her 2-year-old son, Kenny Hop, last summer. Police say Kenny was killed by blunt force trauma to the head.

Her boyfriend Daniel Foster is still outstanding, and was also indicted by the Cochise County Attorney.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

