UPDATE: Police records say Green Valley man admitted to killing wife

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Green Valley man has been charged with murder in the death of his wife, whose body was found in Box Canyon on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, 83-year-old Ronald Carpenter was booked on a charge of first-degree murder. After authorities notified Carpenter of his charge, they say, he stated “yeah, that’s what I figured.”

Deputies say her later told them, “It’s not first degree, I didn’t mean it, it was an act of rage.”

His wife, 82-year-old Mollie Snyder, was reported missing Monday, Aug. 30. According to an interim complaint from deputies, Carpenter told authorities she left home, wearing a bathrobe, shorts and slippers, to visit her sister.

Police say a family member told them Snyder didn’t drive and would have needed help navigating the area. The relative later used OnStar to find the vehicle, which was found on Aug. 31 and impounded by deputies.

Her body was found on Wednesday morning within a quarter mile of where the vehicle was found. Her body had been tied up and showed obvious signs of trauma, according to the PCSD.

Deputies discovered her car in Box Canyon, near Whitehouse Canyon Road on Monday and a search was initiated. The area is just north of Madera Canyon.

Extreme weather in the area caused a temporary suspension of the search on Monday.

