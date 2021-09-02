Advertise
UPDATE: Man sought in death of Sierra Vista child

Alysha Hop turned himself in for the June 2020 death of 2-year-old Kenny Hop
Daniel Foster is wanted on charges of murder and child abuse.
Daniel Foster is wanted on charges of murder and child abuse.(Unknown)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:07 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a man after a 2-year-old Sierra Vista boy died last summer.

The Sierra Vista Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service are working to find Daniel Foster, who was indicted along with the victim’s mother on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse.

Alysha Hop turned herself into police around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, according to a news release. She is being held in the Cochise County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Alysha Hop
Alysha Hop(Sierra Vista Police Department)

Hop was on the run after being indicted in the death of her 2-year-old son Kenny Hop.

The SVPD has said Foster and Hop were dating when Kenny died.

Authorities said Kenny suffered blunt force trauma to the head, which caused a lack of oxygen in the brain, in June 2020. Investigators said the injuries happened when Hop and Foster were the child’s only caregivers.

Anyone with information on Foster’s whereabouts is urged to contact detective Paul Youman by calling 520-452-7500.

