US Pole Sports Federation to host event at La Paloma

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Pole Sports Federation is hosting a two-day event at La Paloma in Tucson as part of their national championship on Friday, Sept. 3 and Saturday, Sept. 4.

Pole dancing is now considered an official sport, and supporters have been pushing it to have it included in the Olympics.

For more information, visit the U.S. Pole Sports Federations’ Facebook page or their website .

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here .

The event’s schedule:

Friday

7:30 p.m. - Classique National Championship

Saturday

Noon - Aerials

2 p.m. - Pole Art America

6 p.m. - Pole Sports Nationals Championships

