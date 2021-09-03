Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

After going missing, Tucson dog finds his way back to old shelter kennel

Pup finds way back to old kennel
Pup finds way back to old kennel(PACC)
By Mary Coleman
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:12 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -One Tucson pup had quite the adventure!

Pima Animal Care Center says “Mor’Du” went missing last week from Grant and Country Club, but he found his way back to PACC, a distance of almost eight miles.

They say this morning, Mor’Du waited for the gate to open and even tried to walk his way back to his old kennel.

Animal Protection Officers were able to safely grab him and take him to be checked out. He has now been reunited with his owner.

The team was happy to get a visit from an old friend.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Ronald Carpenter, of Green Valley, is facing a charge...
UPDATE: Police records say Green Valley man admitted to killing wife
Family of toddler seeking justice
Tucson family claims county declined pursuing charges after toddler was injured in hit-and-run
Daniel Foster is wanted on charges of murder and child abuse.
UPDATE: Man sought in death of Sierra Vista child
FACT FINDERS: Variant Mu
FACT FINDERS: There’s a new variant of COVID-19
Pima County is urging residents to be ready if the Canada del Oro wash floods.
Canada del Oro wash may flood

Latest News

Vaccine hesitancy among Pima County workers
All new Pima County hires will require vaccination
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
More than 45 dead after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast
Jacob Chansley, shown at a Maricopa County election protest in November, remains in jail in...
‘QAnon Shaman’ to plead guilty in Jan. 6 insurrection
How do you know what variant you have?
FACT FINDERS: How do you know which variant you have?