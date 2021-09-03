After going missing, Tucson dog finds his way back to old shelter kennel

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -One Tucson pup had quite the adventure!

Pima Animal Care Center says “Mor’Du” went missing last week from Grant and Country Club, but he found his way back to PACC, a distance of almost eight miles.

They say this morning, Mor’Du waited for the gate to open and even tried to walk his way back to his old kennel.

Animal Protection Officers were able to safely grab him and take him to be checked out. He has now been reunited with his owner.

The team was happy to get a visit from an old friend.

