COVID-related disagreement among parents brings police to middle school in Vail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A disagreement over COVID-19 protocol at a school in Vail brought out Tucson Police this morning.

KOLD spoke with the Superintendent of Vail Unified School District and he says this all stemmed from rules regarding those who tested positive for COVID-19.

But some parents within the district are not pleased with this, and decided to take matters into their own hands.

Superintendent John Carruth says there is a group of students in a class at Mesquite Elementary School who were in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID. He says, per the Pima County Health Department, the district’s policy requires those students to be quarantined.

But the father of one of those students says this is illegal. In a Facebook live video, that parents and others are seen walking into the principal’s office.

“One of the other individuals, not the parent, brought flex cuffs with them to the front office when they entered the office and their demand was that quarantine was illegal and that if the child was not allowed to resume normal school that they would make a citizen’s arrest,” says Carruth.

Those zip ties are seen in the video.

In that video, the man recording continues to tell school officials that this is “discrimination” and says they are bullying children and families.

KOLD went to the business of the man recording these videos. While he was not there, we ran into the parent who expressed his concerns with the school today.

While he did not want to go on camera, he says he plans on filing a lawsuit.

But Carruth believes the group crossed a line today.

“We work really hard to try to resolve concerns that parents have and this has absolutely been a difficult and challenging 18 months and I understand when people become frustrated and understand when sometimes we can’t come to a solution that’s agreeable with everybody. But there is ways to resolve this that don’t involve this and that just has no place on a school campus at all,” says Carruth.

In the video, the man recording says they had the zip ties in case a citizen’s arrest needed to be made.

Tucson Police tell us in order to conduct a citizen’s arrest, the suspect must commit a misdemeanor amounting to a breach of the peace, or a felony. And when a felony has been committed, the person must have reasonable proof.

No arrests were made today.

“It is a disruption. I recognize that, we recognize that and we all wish that it were different but bringing that concern to a heightened level where staff are threatened is just not okay and it’s not the way to solve problems and I certainly hope that we get back to a place where we can solve tough problems together,” says Carruth.

The parent KOLD spoke with says he plans to release a statement, and welcomes people to watch the video that has been posted online.

