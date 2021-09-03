Family evicted due to medical needs, attorneys offer free legal counsel

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A lack of safe and affordable housing, skyrocketing rent and a stop to the eviction moratorium has taken the housing crisis to new heights in Southern Arizona.

It’s why a group of attorneys at “Step up to Justice” are offering free legal counsel to low-income residents.

“I hope that people who are going through this [are not] afraid to seek [help],” said Aramdo Tapia.

Tapia has been on oxygen since he was hospitalized last summer.

“I started feeling ill, I got COVID-19,” he said. “I went into coma on July, 7, and I woke up on August, 25. [Doctors] said I was a miracle.”

Tapia lived at Villa Hermosa in Nogales with his wife and daughters since 2018. That all changed in June, 2021.

“We were so hot in the summer,” he said, “and June, just like Tucson got up to 110℉, well we had that also here. My daughters started getting sick of heat exhaustion, I myself ended up in the ER because I was dehydrated. Our cooler was not working and I asked for a new cooler. My site manager, which is the Mayor of Nogales, said, ‘Okay, we are going to get it.’ 11 days passed and still no cooler. I called my property manager, Karen Miller, and told her I need a cooler.”

Tapia says he got a replacement, but it didn’t work either.

That’s when he received this letter from his property manager.

Notice to vacate (Armando Tapia)

Karen Miller wrote, “We have now replaced your cooler and our Onsite Manager is informing me that you continue to have issues with the cooler and that it is blowing dirt. In your lease, it clearly states that you are responsible for keeping your apartment in a clean and safe condition. I also have been informed that the medical equipment that you have requires more power than the apartment is wired for … we are not prepared to do any upgrades to your apartment at this time.”

Tapia was told to “vacate as soon as possible.”

“That made me cry,” said Tapia. “I have never been homeless,. I am 51 years old, and I have been married for 25 years and we have never been in this situation before. I was not expecting it, getting sick and then piling more stuff on top of it.”

Tapia says even though his rent was always paid on time, he found himself living in his car with his family and 15 oxygen tanks in the trunk for two weeks until they could find a place.

“In general, tenants have a right to habitable and fit housing,” said Amanda Rutherford, the director of community outreach at Step up to Justice. “Also, if someone has needs or a disability, they also have rights under the ADA.”

Rutherford says Tapia is one of many eviction cases.

“We are really concerned,” she said. “With the moratorium now ended, landlords are going to be able to move forward and evict tenants who have fallen behind on rent. Without the moratorium, landlords don’t have any obligation to wait for those rental applications that are continuing to be processed. We have already started to see an increase, and we certainly expect in the next few weeks to see the numbers keep going up. Affordable housing was already a problem for us. Low-income residents were already struggling to find places that were safe and habitable, now with this increase in evictions it will make things worse. Another thing we have been seeing is a lot of landlords are choosing to sell, not rent.”

Once a person has an eviction on their record, Rutherford says it makes it more difficult to get into a new place.

It’s why attorneys like Jordan Paul are holding housing clinics.

“The housing clinics operate twice a week; Mondays and Wednesday,” said Paul. “We normally see about five or six clients per clinic. They are 30-minute advice calls. At those, an attorney is able to walk through what the eviction is filed for, any defenses the tenant may have, how to respond to the eviction and how to potentially negotiate. Anything we can do to take a cost off the table is something we are happy to do. We went to law school, we know what to look for in the leases.”

Step up to Justice averages about 50 clients a month and typically schedules emergency eviction sessions within 48 hours.

Paul says in cases like Tapia’s, it’s best to maintain residence and seek legal advice right away. Now that he is in stable housing, Tapia says he may consider legal action.

KOLD News 13 tried to get ahold of the property manager at Villa Hermosa for the past four days. Our calls were not returned.

If you are a low-income resident looking for legal counsel, click HERE.

If you are an attorney would like to volunteer, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.