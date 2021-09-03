Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gradual increase in showers and storms through your holiday weekend

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:39 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Quiet conditions across most of southern Arizona to wrap up your work week. Shower and thunderstorm coverage will expand further west through the holiday weekend to include Pima county, however coverage will favor areas south and east of Tucson. Seasonal temperatures are expected.

TONIGHT: 20% rain/storm chance after midnight. Partly cloudy with lows int he low-70s.

SATURDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

FRIDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low-90s.

