FIRST ALERT FORECAST: not a bad holiday weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure moves over the desert Southwest this weekend before shifting north by the middle of next week. This will cause our temperatures to slowly increase through the holiday weekend. More typical monsoon pattern returns with daily chances for afternoon showers and storms through Labor Day.

FRIDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

