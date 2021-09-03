Friese ends campaign in congressional race

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - State Rep. Randy Friese announced that the end of his U.S. congressional campaign on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Friese, a trauma surgeon, said the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic across the region made it impossible for him to fulfill his obligations to his patients while running a campaign.

“I have always loved medicine and patient care, and I realize I am not ready to give that up,” he wrote.

Though his campaign is over, Friese said, he remained “fully” committed to issues such as combating gun violence, healthcare access, protecting democracy and ensuring his district remains Democratic.

“I sincerely hope that you will, too, because our community, state and country need it,” he wrote.

