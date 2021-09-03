Health experts break down recommendations for Labor Day travel amid COVID-19 delta variant surge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The roads are expected to be busy as summer comes to a close, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending unvaccinated people should stay home this Labor Day weekend.

Pima County Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Francisco Garcia, said local health leaders agree that unvaccinated individuals should not travel because of the surging COVID-19 delta variant.

“I would tell you to avoid travel, I would tell you to avoid public spaces, and public transportation,” Garcia said.

The CDC is telling vaccinated people to not let their guards down if they do travel. Garcia said all vaccinated people should still act with caution.

“I really think that you should be wearing a mask any time you are indoors in a public space, period. Full stop,” Garcia said. “I would remind you if you are in a mode of transportation, perhaps a plane or a bus or whatever, you need to wear a mask. Taking an Uber or a Lyft ride somewhere.”

Tucson resident Bronwyn Baier said she was traveling to Ohio over Labor Day weekend to celebrate her father’s 60th birthday.

“I feel pretty safe, I’ve been vaccinated and we’re going in the car so I can make myself not around a whole lot of people and my dad has been vaccinated as well,” Baier said.

KOLD News 13 spoke to another Tucson resident who was not traveling over the holiday weekend. As a caregiver, Rebecca Newman said she just hopes both vaccinated and unvaccinated people are careful.

“Traveling, in my opinion, is OK as long as you’re safe, and be careful,” Newman said.

If you do plan to travel, the CDC recommends vaccinated individuals to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. If you develop any symptoms, they recommend isolating yourself and getting tested.

If you are not vaccinated, the CDC is recommends getting tested with a viral test three to five days after travel and self-quarantining for the full seven days.

Use the AAA COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map to stay up to date on travel restrictions.

