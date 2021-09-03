Make-A-Wish Foundation makes local girl’s dream a reality

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Allie could hardly contain her excitement on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Allie’s room was filled with more than a few of her favorite things: unicorns.

Unicorn plushies and unicorn décor were everywhere. They were even on the eight-year-old girl’s socks.

In 2019, when she was first diagnosed with optic nerve cancer, Allie had plenty of wishes. They ranged from going on a Disney cruise to meeting Spongebob Squarepants. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and Allie started thinking of wishes that could be granted at home.

“We’ve been doing a lot of room renovations, backyard renovations, playhouse and playsets,” said Hollie Costello of Make-A-Wish. “We’ve been trying to do wishes that will be impactful now, during the pandemic.”

On Thursday, Allie hadn’t counted them all, but it was clear she loved every one.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.