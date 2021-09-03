Mesa Skyline High employee arrested for sexual misconduct with student

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - Mesa police have arrested a Skyline High school employee, accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. Police say they launched an investigation on May 10 after the student came forward that he entered a romantic relationship with the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jacob Zamora.

Investigators say the alleged victim, who is now 24, entered the relationship when he was 15 in the summer of 2012 and it lasted through October 2012. He stated he consented to multiple sexual encounters with Zamora.

Police say they interviewed Zamora on Thursday, Sept. 2, and he admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with the past student. He also admitted to performing multiple sexual acts with the student during that time.

Based on the interviews and testimonies, Zamora has been booked on three recommended charges of sexual conduct with a minor.

Police say Zamora is an auditorium manager at Skyline High School and has been assigned to home by Mesa Public Schools. Zamora has been with the district for 23 years. Arizona’s Family has reached out for a statement from the district.

Mesa police believe there is a possibility there are other students who may have been victimized by Zamora. If you have any information regarding Zamora contact Mesa police at 480-644-2211.

