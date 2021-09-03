Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

PCAO: Insufficient evidence to charge man in hit-and-run crash that injured child

Catalina Rodriguez
Catalina Rodriguez
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:53 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Attorney’s Office said it has declined to prosecute an elderly man alleged to have been involved in the hit-and-run crash that left a Tucson child seriously injured.

On April 16, 2-year-old Catalina Rodriguez, her pregnant mother and grandfather were hit by a pick-up truck in the crosswalk at Irvington Road and Ninth Avenue.

Catalina’s family said one-quarter of her brain had to be removed and doctors have warned she may not make it to adulthood.

According to the PCAO, the Tucson Police Department later questioned a man who was stopped while driving a truck that matched the description of the vehicle that left the scene of the crash.

Tucson family claims county declined pursuing charges after toddler was injured in hit-and-run

The man said he didn’t recall driving the route, explaining he made daily trips from Green Valley to visit his wife in St. Mary’s Hospital. His claims were corroborated by ICU entry stickers, St. Mary’s staff and his wife’s subsequent death certificate, the PCAO said in a news release.

The PCAO named the man in a news release that was sent out on Friday, Sept. 3. KOLD News 13 is not identifying him because he is not facing any charges.

The PCAO said the TPD found no evidence of any attempt by the man to cover up any damage to his truck. Also, tower data did not show that the man’s cell phone was near the area of the crash on that day.

The PCAO said no witnesses can identify the man as the driver of the vehicle. Also, the damage to the man’s truck was not as significant as what would be reasonably expected considering the nature of the crash being investigated.

KOLD is reaching out to the TPD to see what their next steps will be.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to go to www.88CRIME.org or call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Ronald Carpenter, of Green Valley, is facing a charge...
UPDATE: Police records say Green Valley man admitted to killing wife
FACT FINDERS: Variant Mu
FACT FINDERS: There’s a new variant of COVID-19
Family of toddler seeking justice
Tucson family claims county declined pursuing charges after toddler was injured in hit-and-run
Pup finds way back to old kennel
Missing Tucson dog finds his way back to old shelter kennel
Daniel Foster is wanted on charges of murder and child abuse.
UPDATE: Man sought in death of Sierra Vista child

Latest News

Allie's wish is finally granted
Make-A-Wish Foundation makes Tucson girl’s dream a reality
Jacob Chansley, shown at a Maricopa County election protest in November, remains in jail in...
UPDATE: QAnon Shaman faces 41-51 months after pleading guilty in Jan. 6 insurrection
FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory...
Parkland school shooting suspect can’t be called ‘animal,’ judge says
A Georgia mother, currently battling COVID-19, is getting ready to bury her 13-year-old son who...
Mom calls for changes to school policies after losing son to COVID