‘QAnon Shaman’ to plead guilty in Jan. 6 insurrection

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona man known as the “QAnon Shaman” plans to plead guilty in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, his attorney told AZ Family.

Jacob Chansley is scheduled to appear in federal court early Friday, Sept. 3, for a change of plea hearing.

Chansley faces six federal charges, including civil disorder and entering a restricted building. If convicted, he could be sentenced to decades in prison.

Photos of Chansley wearing a coonskin hat with horns and red, white and blue face paint while carrying a spear with an American flag on it inside the Capitol have been widely circulated on the internet.

FBI leaders said Chansley’s “distinctive” tattoos on his arms and chest made him easy to find. He was arrested days after the riot, and has since remained in jail. He later went on a hunger strike, demanding only organic foods due to his Shamanic faith.

Chansley has worn the same outfit at several protests in Arizona, and has previously said he had been invited inside the Capitol by former President Donald Trump. He also called former Vice President Mike Pence a “traitor.”

