Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

‘QAnon Shaman’ to plead guilty in Jan. 6 insurrection

Jacob Chansley’s expected in federal court on Friday
Jacob Chansley, shown at a Maricopa County election protest in November, remains in jail in...
Jacob Chansley, shown at a Maricopa County election protest in November, remains in jail in Northern Virginia awaiting trial for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol that left five dead. Chansley's next hearing is set for Friday.(Cronkite News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:29 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona man known as the “QAnon Shaman” plans to plead guilty in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, his attorney told AZ Family.

Jacob Chansley is scheduled to appear in federal court early Friday, Sept. 3, for a change of plea hearing.

Chansley faces six federal charges, including civil disorder and entering a restricted building. If convicted, he could be sentenced to decades in prison.

Photos of Chansley wearing a coonskin hat with horns and red, white and blue face paint while carrying a spear with an American flag on it inside the Capitol have been widely circulated on the internet.

FBI leaders said Chansley’s “distinctive” tattoos on his arms and chest made him easy to find. He was arrested days after the riot, and has since remained in jail. He later went on a hunger strike, demanding only organic foods due to his Shamanic faith.

Chansley has worn the same outfit at several protests in Arizona, and has previously said he had been invited inside the Capitol by former President Donald Trump. He also called former Vice President Mike Pence a “traitor.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Ronald Carpenter, of Green Valley, is facing a charge...
UPDATE: Police records say Green Valley man admitted to killing wife
Family of toddler seeking justice
Tucson family claims county declined pursuing charges after toddler was injured in hit-and-run
Daniel Foster is wanted on charges of murder and child abuse.
UPDATE: Man sought in death of Sierra Vista child
FACT FINDERS: Variant Mu
FACT FINDERS: There’s a new variant of COVID-19
Pima County is urging residents to be ready if the Canada del Oro wash floods.
Canada del Oro wash may flood

Latest News

Pup finds way back to old kennel
After going missing, Tucson dog finds his way back to old shelter kennel
Vaccine hesitancy among Pima County workers
All new Pima County hires will require vaccination
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
More than 45 dead after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast
How do you know what variant you have?
FACT FINDERS: How do you know which variant you have?