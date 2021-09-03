Advertise
Two-vehicle crash on I-19 causes injuries, shuts down lanes

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First responders are at the scene of a wreck on Interstate 19, which caused injuries and left the northbound lanes closed on Friday, Sept. 3.

Arizona DPS said two vehicles collided near the Sahuarita and Pima Mine Road exits. Authorities said one of the cars, which was headed south, veered into the northbound lanes and struck another car head-on.

Green Valley firefighters urged drivers to plan ahead and use caution.

