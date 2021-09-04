Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We have a chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms every day through Labor Day

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Storms develop NE of Tucson tomorrow working their way towards the southwest throughout the evening. Best storm coverage will be along the international border for Labor Day. Highs will be right around average for early September.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

FRIDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.

