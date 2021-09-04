Mescal Movie Set getting makeover, public tours offered for first time in 50 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A part of Southern Arizona’s rich film history is being preserved. Mescal Movie Set, which is located between Vail and Benson, was recently saved from demolition. Now, its new owners are fixing up the town. However, it’s really the community who will help decide if the Wild West is “dead or alive.”

“To take Mescal and reinvent this movie set is a great historical moment,” said Larry Judkins, an actor.

Mescal was a sister set of Old Tucson. Unlike Old Tucson, though, it was never a theme park and was only used for film production.

When Old Tucson closed last summer, it was a “bad box” for the set.

“If no one picked it up, this whole thing would have been bulldozed down and returned to the desert,” said Mark Sankey, the director of media and marketing.

The Kartchner family of Kartchner Caverns recently bought the movie set.

On Friday, the town opened to the public for the first time since it was built in 1968.

It’s a true Wild West experience with some serious star power. More than 80 movies and TV shows have been filmed at Mescal. The “Quick and the Dead” and 60% of “Tombstone” were shot there. It brought big names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Sharon Stone, Russell Crowe, Frank Sinatra, Clint Eastwood and Sam Elliott to Southern Arizona.

Guided tours will help pay for renovations. Sankey says reenactors will create a “streetmosphere.”

“It’s a community barn raising,” Sankey said.

Sankey says Mescal is not competing with Tombstone or Old Tucson (when it reopens) because its primary function will still be a movie set.

“I think that we are going to see it change in society where they are looking for more Westerns again, and there are still plenty of independent people that are shooting Westerns,” said Daniel Silva, the lead historian.

Mescal Movies is offering “sneak preview” tours every Friday to Sunday from 9am until 4pm.

Tickets need to be purchased ahead of time, as groups will be limited to 15 people.

