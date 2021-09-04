Advertise
Navy declares 5 missing sailors dead after helicopter crash

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights" takes off from the...
An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights" takes off from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) during flight operations on Oct. 14, 2018, in the East China Sea.(Source: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:44 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Navy has declared five missing sailors dead five days after a helicopter crashed in the ocean off San Diego.

The Navy has shifted the search for them to a recovery operation. The Navy’s Pacific fleet announced Saturday the move follows more than 72 hours of coordinated rescue efforts and nearly three dozen search and rescue flights to look for the sailors.

An investigation into what caused Tuesday’s crash about 70 miles off San Diego is ongoing.

Also injured were five other sailors who were on board the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier where the MH-60S helicopter was operating on the deck before the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

