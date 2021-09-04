Advertise
Officer-involved shooting suspect back in jail

Zachary Oscar Lee is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of...
Zachary Oscar Lee is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm in the city limits. The Tucson Police Department said Lee was shot after firing at a plained-clothed sergeant in midtown Tucson on Aug. 20.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man charged in an officer-involved shooting last month is back in jail after, police say, he was released with no bond.

According to the Tucson Police Officers Association, the man’s return to jail was due to the “relentless” work of their attorney, Mike Storie, and Pima County Attorney’s Office prosecutor Dan South.

The TPOA said several officers and community members were concerned after Zachary Oscar Lee, 26, was released from jail.

TPD Chief Chris Magnus previously tweeted that his release was “beyond frustrating.” Magnus later expressed fears that Lee would commit a similar assault while out.

Lee faces numerous charges after he allegedly shot at Sgt. Lorence Jove on Friday, Aug. 20.

Tucson police said Lee approached Jove, who was wearing plain clothes and sitting in an unmarked vehicle near East 29th Street and Swan Road. After a brief interaction, officers say, Lee shot at Jove and the two exchanged fire before Lee ran into The Apple Apartments across the street.

Authorities found Lee at the complex, and treated him at the scene after the discovered that he had been shot.

He was later taken to a nearby hospital and arrested upon his release.

