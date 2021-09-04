Advertise
Wreck on I-10 near Congress sets two cars on fire

Two cars are on fire after a wreck on I-20 near Congress.
Two cars are on fire after a wreck on I-20 near Congress.(WHSV)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:39 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are at the scene of a two-car wreck that left two cars ablaze and caused minor injuries late Friday, Sept. 3.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, two vehicles crashed near the Congress area on Interstate 10.

Both vehicles caught fire. State troopers say the wreck caused injuries, but those who are injured are expected to recover.

Lane restrictions are in effect while the wreck is being cleaned up, authorities say.

Pima County road closures