Wreck on I-10 near Congress sets two cars on fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are at the scene of a two-car wreck that left two cars ablaze and caused minor injuries late Friday, Sept. 3.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, two vehicles crashed near the Congress area on Interstate 10.

Both vehicles caught fire. State troopers say the wreck caused injuries, but those who are injured are expected to recover.

Lane restrictions are in effect while the wreck is being cleaned up, authorities say.

