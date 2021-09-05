Advertise
BYU Cougars take 14-3 halftime lead over Arizona Wildcats

The University of Arizona Wildcats opened the Jedd Fisch era against the BYU Cougars in Las Vegas Saturday, Sept. 4.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:23 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KOLD News 13) - BYU struck on big plays to take a 14-3 halftime lead over the Arizona Wildcats in the Good Sam Vegas Kickoff Classic on Saturday, Sept. 4.

The Wildcats are looking to snap a 12-game losing streak in the first game of the Jedd Fisch era.

Jaren Hall threw for 148 yards and a touchdown while Tyler Allgeier ran for 55 yards and a score for BYU.

Gunner Cruz led Arizona with 123 yards on 15-of-20 passing. Will Plummer went 2-for-3 passing for nine yards. Cruz got the start but the Wildcats had said both would see reps.

The game was played at Allegiant Stadium, the 65,000-seat home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

Arizona has faced BYU nine other times in season openers and the series is tied at 4-4-1. The Wildcats are 83-27-5 all-time in season openers.

