BYU Cougars take 14-3 halftime lead over Arizona Wildcats

LAS VEGAS (KOLD News 13) - BYU struck on big plays to take a 14-3 halftime lead over the Arizona Wildcats in the Good Sam Vegas Kickoff Classic on Saturday, Sept. 4.

The Wildcats are looking to snap a 12-game losing streak in the first game of the Jedd Fisch era.

Jaren Hall threw for 148 yards and a touchdown while Tyler Allgeier ran for 55 yards and a score for BYU.

Gunner Cruz led Arizona with 123 yards on 15-of-20 passing. Will Plummer went 2-for-3 passing for nine yards. Cruz got the start but the Wildcats had said both would see reps.

The game was played at Allegiant Stadium, the 65,000-seat home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

Arizona has faced BYU nine other times in season openers and the series is tied at 4-4-1. The Wildcats are 83-27-5 all-time in season openers.

