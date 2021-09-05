Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Less activity for your Labor Day

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 4:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure is situated towards our northwest bringing a northeasterly flow to southern Arizona this Sunday. It will continue to push towards the northeast through the middle of next week. Thunderstorm activity will favor the international border with little convection by the end of the week.

TONIGHT: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with lows in the low-70s.

LABOR DAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 100F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

