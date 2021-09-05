Advertise
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the unidentified suspect was dressed in full body armor — including a bulletproof vest — when he was found outside a Lakeland home that had been booby-trapped.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:04 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(AP) – Four people are dead including a mother who was still cradling her now-deceased baby in what Florida sheriff’s deputies are calling a massive gunbattle early Sunday with a suspect they said was “ready for battle.”

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the unidentified suspect was dressed in full body armor — including a bulletproof vest — when he was found outside a Lakeland home that had been booby-trapped.

After two rounds of gunfire with police and deputies — where dozens “if not hundreds of rounds” were exchanged, Judd said, the suspect was shot once and left the home to surrender. Inside the home, authorities found an 11-year-old girl who had been shot multiple times.

She told deputies there were three dead people inside, Judd said during a news conference Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

